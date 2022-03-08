On Sunday, March 6, 2022, Joyce Helen Shaffer, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 79.
Joyce was born on November 14, 1942, in Johnstown, PA to Richard and Helen Cale. She graduated from Johnstown High School in 1960 where she played clarinet and was a member of the marching band. On October 27, 1962, she married Ronald Shaffer and moved to Virginia. There she and Ron raised two children: son Scott Shaffer and daughter Ronda Shaffer. Joyce retired from Exxon Mobil Corporation in 2005 after 20 years of service.
Joyce was a devoted mother and grandmother. One of her passions was watching her children do the things they enjoyed. For Scott it was basketball and baseball, for Ronda it was softball and dance. Joyce could always be found in the bleachers or auditorium cheering them on with a huge smile on her face. As she got older, she shifted to watching her grandsons, Tyler and Nathan excel at their chosen sports. She was a fixture behind the backstop and in the bleachers at Kettle Run High School. Joyce and Ron also made several long road trips up and down the east coast to watch the boys play in various tournaments. One of her favorites was going to Cooperstown to watch Tyler play baseball. When not watching her grandsons play sports, she enjoyed time with her friends in the Red Hats Society and always jumped at the chance to pet sit for her Grandpups.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Richard Cale, and her mother, Helen Ober Cale. She is survived by her husband Ronald, her two children, Scott and Ronda, daughter-in-law Tammy and two grandsons Tyler and Nathan Shaffer.
A funeral service will be held at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 4:00 PM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her name to the Kettle Run Athletic Boosters at 7403 Academic Avenue Nokesville, VA 20181, Attn: Julie Kuhlburg. Checks need to be made out to Cougar Athletic Boosters, Inc. and please make sure to note in the memo area of the check, “Donation in memory of Joyce Shaffer”. If you would like a receipt, please include your return address information.
