Joyce Anne Tompkins went peacefully to be with the Lord on October 20, 2021 at the age of 83. She was born in Charlottesville, Va. on May 9, 1938 to James and Mary Spencer. She grew up in Lovingston, Va. and moved with her family to Catlett, Va. during her teenage years.
After graduating from Warrenton High School in 1957, she worked for an insurance company in Washington, DC. Later that year on October 19, she married Benjamin Nicholson. They made their home in Nokesville, Va. and raised 3 daughters.
In 1977 Joyce became a bus driver for Fauquier County Public Schools. She loved and cared for her passengers on bus #27 for 11 years. Joyce also worked at The Country Store on Dumfries Road in Catlett for many years. There she made lasting friendships with many members of the community. She often had daily visits from her loyal customers during which they discussed anything from the weather to religion. One particular customer often returned on nights she closed to keep her company and help with her tasks. She was loved and respected by all.
In 1996 she left the store to manage and eventually purchase The Caprice Cafe in Warrenton. She and her regulars quickly became family there as well, spending breakfast and/or lunch together daily. It was during this time she became reacquainted with her high school sweetheart, Clarence Tompkins. They were married on September 18, 1999. Along with some of her family members, he helped run the cafe until it closed in 2006. Joyce treasured the relationships she had with her customers and kept in touch with many after the cafe closed. She later became a cook at the Blue Ridge Christian Home in Bealeton until her retirement in 2016.
Joyce was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Catlett for most of her adult life. She enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was funny, kind, selfless, and full of love for everyone. If she was in your life, if only for a moment, you were blessed. She will be missed immensely.
Joyce is survived by her daughters Jennifer Nicholson of Culpeper, Va., Suzan VanBuskirk (Dave) of Catlett, Va., and Rachel Williams (Michael) of Nokesville, Va., nine grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Bud Spencer, great granddaughter Raegan VanBuskirk, and her husband Clarence Tompkins.
Funeral services be held at 4:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA on Saturday, November 6th, 2021. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
