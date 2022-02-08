Josephine Pearl Mulligan, age 92, a resident Nokesville, VA passed away on February 4, 2022 at Fauquier Hospital Warrenton, VA. She was homemaker to her family and raised a large family. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Mulligan; a brother, Robert Altizer; a sister, Martha Keyes and two grandchildren. Josephine was survived by five children, Walter Mulligan, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Midland, VA, Robin Holmes and her husband, Darrell of Remington, VA, George Mulligan of Luray, VA, Jody Harman and her husband, Herbie of New Baltimore, VA and Donna Reed and her husband, Don of Alexandria, LA; a sister, Joan Belotti and her husband, Haymarket, VA; sixteen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 10-11am and a funeral at 11:00am at Moser Funeral Home. A graveside will follow at Stafford Memorial Gardens, Stafford, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at moserfuneralhome.com
