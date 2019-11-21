Josephine May (Somers) Settle, 99, of Culpeper, VA passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
Josephine, aka Josie, was born in Catalpa, VA on March 28, 1920. Josephine May Somers married Ashton Keith Barron of Warrenton, in Brandy Station, Culpeper County on April 8, 1939. As newlyweds, they settled on View Tree Mountain outside of Warrenton, where Josie quickly became a farmer’s housewife, and eventually gave birth to two sons, Douglas Keith Barron and Bobby Ashton Barron. Josie and Ashton were married for 36 years until Ashton’s death in 1975.
Ten years later, Josephine married Carlton Smith Settle, a retired WWII veteran, and they resettled in Culpeper. Carlton passed away on January 1, 2009.
Josie was a devoted wife and mother with a zest for life- she was always happy and full of smiles and laughter.
As the youngest of her siblings, Josie loved talking about her ancestors from the Valley (Shenandoah) and about cooking, which seemed to be the tie that bound her large immediate family for over a century.
During her later life, Josie loved working puzzles, and most of all she loved her coffee.
Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Dorsey Somers and Sallie Miller of Page County, VA, as well as all nine of her brothers and sisters, Cletus Homer Somers (Frances Tutwiler), Lena Elsie (Alfred Welsh), Jollie Elizabeth (Bowers), Jessie Susie (John Grimsley), Hester, John Tucker, Rena (Carlton Settle), Evangeline (Clifford Tutwiler), and Pearly, who died at childbirth.
Surviving family members include both sons, Douglas Keith Barron and wife Linda M. Barron of Culpeper, and Bobby Ashton Barron and husband, Frederick E. Blanton, Jr. of Staunton; granddaughter, Erika Soule and husband, Chris Soule of Strasburg; great granddaughter, Ava Soule; and great grandson, Christian Soule. Josie is also survived by Carlton’s stepdaughter, Mozelia Carrol; and step grandchildren, Perry Jones, Brenda Brown and Marenda Kay Johnson.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Hillcrest Memory Gardens, 4160 Rixeyville Rd., Jeffersonton, VA.
Our family’s gratitude goes to the staff at Culpeper Hospital and Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center, who were all very supportive in keeping Josephine comfortable in her final weeks.
