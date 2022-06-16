Joseph Lawrence Judd

Gainesville — Joseph Judd died peacefully May 27 at the UVA Haymarket Medical Center due to unexpected complications related to pneumonia. He was born to Sara Elea- nor Martin and Nelson Thomas Judd in Williamsport, PA on September 29th, 1936. He was the youngest of five children. After growing up in Williamsport, he moved his family to Ellicott City, MD. Later, he moved to Jeffersonton, VA, Pensacola, FL and finally Gainesville, VA. where he resided until his death. He is survived by his sister, Ellen Pimbley of Vestal, NY; and children, Stephen Lawrence Kelly-Judd of Ellicott City, MD, Anna Sabrina Judd of Fredericksburg, VA, Tamara Marie Judd of Coombs, BC, Jessica Artley Judd, of Finksburg, MD; and Joshua Nelson Judd of Jessup, MD. A Memorial Service/Celebration of his Life is planned for 1 pm on July 17, 2022 at the Heritage Hunt Marsh Mansion, 13451 Fieldstone Way, Gainesville. VA
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.