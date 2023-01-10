Joseph L. Durant, 90, of Warrenton, Virginia, went to be with our Heavenly Father on January 8, 2023, following a brief illness. He passed peacefully at home with loved ones at his side. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio, on February 28, 1932, the eldest child of Leo Durant and Sophia (Wolfe) Durant.
Joe was a pilot instructor and test pilot in the Air Force, flying B47 bombers in the Korean conflict. After retiring from the Air Force in the early 1960’s, he made a career in US government service working with what became the Office of Personnel Management.
Joe married Glenna Haybron in 1955, and together they volunteered for multiple organizations and charities throughout the years. After 57 years of marriage, Glenna died in 2013. Joe continued selfless service with the Knights of Columbus at St. John’s in Warrenton. He is survived by his son, Joseph, Jr., and wife Sharon of Portugal; daughter, Christa Madock and husband David, of Smithsburg, Maryland; grandsons Jay Durant of Petaluma, CA, Jacob and Samuel Madock of Smithsburg, MD.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 13, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA, with a rosary at 7:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton on Saturday, January 14, at 11:00 AM with burial immediately following at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton.
The family wishes to express its appreciation to Heartland Hospice for their wonderful care.
