Joseph Elmer Embrey, age 76, a resident of Nokesville, VA passed away peacefully to join his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family at Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church on January 5, 2023. He was the Owner and Operator of Embrey's Tree Service for many years. Tree work and his many loyal clients were a passion of his which he really enjoyed. He was a member of Upperville Baptist Church, Upperville, VA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Earl Embrey, a former deacon of Upperville Baptist Church; his mother, Eula Lee France; his sister, Hazel Ann Proffit. His stepfather Coy France. He is survived by his wife, Linda Embrey of Nokesville, VA; four children, Melissa Chambers (husband, Hunter) of Bealeton, VA, Joey Embrey (girlfriend, Lesley) of Front Royal, VA, Tonya King of Remington, VA and Danielle Rudolph (husband, Russell) of Front Royal, VA; a brother, Ronnie Embrey (wife, Sheila) of Bluemont, VA; Nine grandchildren, Brandon (Johnasia) Chambers, Ashley and Mikayla Chambers, Austin and Andrew King, Trent, Kyle and Kaylee Rudolph and Airyanna Embrey; Four great-grandchildren, Tristen and Tony Chambers, Noah Chambers and Grayson Ellis. Two nephews, David Embrey of Paris, VA and Kevin Embrey of Bluemont, VA. A niece, Amy Snow (husband, Justus) of Copley, OH. Along with numerous other family and friends.
A visitation will be on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Moser Funeral Home and a service at 11:00am following the visitation. A graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Memory Gardens Jeffersonton, VA.
Also in lieu of flowers please make donations in his name to
Upperville Baptist Church
9070 John S Mosby Hwy
Upperville, VA 20184
Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186.
Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
