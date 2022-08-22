Our beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend, Joseph Edward Hackman, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Bravera Hospital in Spring Hill, Florida. He was surrounded by his children and drifted away listening to The Grateful Dead with a smile on his face. The life of the party, Joe made a friend with everyone he met, danced with abandon, and had a contagious laugh. Joe was full of passion that he wasn’t afraid to share; he got kicked out of his kids’ sporting games for yelling at the refs, sobbed like a baby at weddings and movies, and put his all into everything he did. He cared about people, quickly climbing the ranks of the Weeki Wachee Eagles by befriending everyone. A lover of nature, he cared for all animals (except house wrens) knew the Latin names of every plant and tree, and was responsible for hundreds of beautiful landscapes in Fauquier & Prince William Counties. Joe always spoke his mind, even when inappropriate, but had a way of making you laugh even when you weren’t in the mood! He had amazing stories to tell, which he did in too much detail, including the time he rescued a girl from the ocean, traded shirts with a stranger, threw a no-hitter, sold jewelry with a Rasta on a Tobago beach and all about his modeling career. Very competitive, he faithfully backed his Green Bay Packers and loved fishing, bocce, golf, backgammon and card games. A man of many talents, Joe was a sketch artist, whittled wood, and was the best popcorn chef. He raised his kids, along with some nephews and nieces, and was fiercely proud of them all. His perfect evening would be sitting in a rocking chair around a fire, surrounded by family, listening to music while lifting his crazy eyebrow to make you laugh.
Joe is survived by his three children, Jake, Jed, and Jessica; their mom, Jackie; his seven brothers and sisters; brothers and sisters-in- law, and dozens of nieces & nephews. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to JDRF. Online condolences can be shared at www.brewerfuneral.com
