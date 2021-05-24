You have permission to edit this article.
Joni Lea Gonzalez

Joni Lea Gonzalez, 40, went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2021. She was the beloved daughter of Shirley Gillespie and Jessie Teters. She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles F. Brooks of Bonnie, WV, maternal grandparents Ezra Paul and Hallie Gillespie.

In addition to her parents, Joni is survived by her son, Miguel Gonzalez of Woodbridge, VA; daughters Tatiana Gonzalez and Natalia Gonzalez, both of Marshall, VA, and her four-month-old grandson, Xzavier Elian Rodriguez-Gonzalez, whom she loved dearly; her brother Pastor Daniel Paul Gillespie of Sutton, WV; sisters, Dorothy (Warren) Gerard of Prince George, VA, Robin (Tom) Shaw of Martinsburg, WV and Jana Gillespie of Marshall, VA along with nine nieces and nephews.

She was employed by Woodland Hill Apartments as an assistant manager. She was known and loved by all of the tenants.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia. Inurnment will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.

