Jonathan Ray Rector, 23 of Amissville, passed away on December 18, 2021, at his home. He was born on May 25, 1998, in San Angelo, Texas. He was the beloved son of Michael and Diane Rector (Corbin).
He was a 2016 graduate of Kettle Run High School. While there he was a member of JROTC. He also completed the summer program with Freedom Alliance Military Leadership Academy at Ft. Indiantown Gap in Annville, PA.
Jonathan truly lived life to the fullest with simple pleasures; chatting with his friends, snacking and just hanging out with friends and family. He had a heart of gold and would do anything he could for anyone. He loved helping others. He was active and inquisitive as a child, always wondering how things worked and occasionally getting into minor trouble for taking things apart and trying to put them back together. As he grew older, these characteristics remained as he would often still get into minor trouble from his need to try new things.
Left to cherish Jonathan’s memory are his parents, and his sister, Megan Rector. He also had many sisters, brothers and cousins, relative by blood or not, that will remember him fondly.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home (233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186), where a funeral service will take place the following day, December 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Interment will follow in Bright View Cemetery in Warrenton.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
