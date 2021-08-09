Jonathan Mayhew Rowley (“Jon”) passed away on August 4th, 2021, at the age of 79, in Warrenton, Virginia. His battle with many serious health conditions over the past several years is evidence that he was stronger than most, as he faced them all head-on with a smile, and puzzled every doctor along the way.
Jon was a loving father, friend, partner, and soon-to-be grandfather. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, to a family with roots back to the Mayflower. But he spent most of his life in the Northern Virginia area where he built a family and a career. He graduated from Fairfax High School as a star football player, and from American University magna cum laude. Jon remained deeply loyal to the friends of his youth throughout his entire life. He loved to teach tennis, ski out West, and play golf, but his true love was working on anything with an engine. Jon had the “gift of gab” which afforded him a great career as a leading salesman. He was the life of every party.
He is survived by his two children, Lauren and Cole; his three siblings, Susannah, Belinha, and Josh; and his partner, Jackie. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and anyone who was lucky enough to have a conversation with him over the past 79 years.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675, http://woundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.