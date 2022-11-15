Jon Anthony Olinger, age 77, of Warrenton, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home. He had a lengthy battle with a rare blood cancer, which recently transitioned into a rare leukemia. He was born on December 20, 1944 in Warrenton, VA. He spent most of his life living in Fauquier County, beginning with growing up on his dad's dairy farm in Bealeton. He graduated from Cedar Lee High School, served in the Army Reserves, graduated from HVAC trade school, and retired as a civil servant at Ft. Belovir.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Olinger, Sr. and Caroline Johnson Olinger. Survived by his beloved wife, Miriam, of 52 years; his son Paul (Wendy) and their children Nathan and Luke; daughter Lynn; brother Charles W. "Skip" Olinger Jr. (Marge Ann) and their children Steve, Jeff, and Darrell; brother Larry Olinger (Evelyn) and their children Kimberly and Tiffany; brother-in-law Edward "Eddie" Noll (Dee) and their children Patti, Robby, and David. He is also survived by other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jon was a caring, helpful, and supportive man to family and friends. He was always willing to lend a helping hand for others, whether fixing cars, installing or repairing HVAC units, or as a general handyman. He enjoyed reading about politics, Civil War history, ancestory information, and Christian materials, and watching football games. He attended classic car shows, and he marvelled about the beauty of restored cars and trucks from the '50s and '60s. His home church was Triumph Baptist Church.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 19 at 11:00 a.m. at Triumph Baptist Church, 4267 Sigler Rd., Vint Hill, VA 20187. Visitation will precede the service at 10:30 a.m. Reception to follow at church. Internment at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bealeton.
Flower donations can be made to Triumph Baptist Church, or memorial contributions can be made to MPN Research Foundation, Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation, or Triumph Baptist Church in honor of Jon Olinger.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.