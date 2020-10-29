Johnnie Lu Zarecor, 77, died October 8, in Gainesville. The cause was cancer.
She was born in Waco, Texas on October 20, 1942. Her father, John Raborn, operated a unique Texas business, the Raborn Potato Chip Company, “Big Johnnie, & Little Joe.” Her mother, Katie, was an advertising executive.
Following graduation from McCallum High School in Austin, she attended Texas Tech University where she was a member of the Angel Flight. As part of her journalism studies she worked as an intern at the BIG SPRING (TX) DAILY HERALD.
She graduated from the University of Texas in Austin with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. She served on the editorial staff of TEXAS CO-OP POWER, a large circulation monthly magazine provided to the customers of electric cooperatives.
She married William Zarecor, a computer executive, and the couple lived and worked in Austria, The Netherlands and Great Britain, before returning to the United States where he had positions in Alabama and New York. They fell in love with the Virginia countryside and built a house outside of Marshall. They later moved to Warrenton on Foxville Road. Following his death, Mrs. Zarecor moved to a cottage on Mockingbird Lane in Warrenton where she lived for 20 years. She worked in real estate and farm management before forming a company, Escrow LLC, where she worked for many years handling domestic and foreign transactions.
She was active in Democratic politics and a strong supporter of the Biden-Harris ticket. She served as a poll worker and on several campaigns including the recent congressional race of Leslie Cockburn.
Following her years in England, she became a serious Anglophile and tuned into many PBS shows including Midsommer Murders that she watched during the last week of her life.
A lover of good food she enjoyed tucking into a plate of oysters on the half shell at Blue Ridge Seafood, the rack of lamb at La Chaumiere and the tasting menu at the Inn at Little Washington. She loved a glass of white wine, her favorite being Gavi di Gavi from Italy.
Jamie Anderson, her dear friend of almost 60 years, described her as, “a very lovely, warm hearted, generous and hard-working woman. She was in Austin for a high school reunion and I mentioned I had tickets for a small concert featuring Jerry Jeff Walker. I had not realized she was a huge fan. We were in the front row. A big thrill for her.”
She is survived by her daughter, Shannon Province Rogers, two grandsons, Friend Ovid Rogers and Henry Alexander Rogers, her former husband Perry Province, Riley, her Jack Russell terrier, a son, John Zarecor, and daughter Debbie Leggett, from Mr. Zarecor’s previous marriage, a sister, Donna Cummings, and a special niece, Kelly Milberger.
The family thanks the Rev. Weston Mathews of Grace Episcopal Church in the The Plains for his help and support. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
