John William Shackelford, 69, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Warrenton and grew up in Fauquier County, the son of the late William W. Shackelford and Gloria Maxine Costello Shackelford.
He is survived by his mother, Gloria 'Maxine' Shackelford; his sister Donna L. Shackelford, his brother, Howard A. Shackelford and wife, Kathy; his two daughters, Tina M. Bridges and husband, Mike, and Rebecca L. Tolley and husband, Buck; and two grandchildren, Justin T. Smith and Kylie M. Bridges. John was preceded in death by his father, William W. Shackelford and his brother, David W. Shackelford.
John graduated from Fauquier High School in 1969. He proudly served in the Army National Guard Reserves. He began his career at Safeway and worked there for 22 years followed by over a decade as a car salesman.
John was a member of Oak Dale Baptist Church as well as Warrenton Baptist Church. He was a longtime member of the NRA. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, gun collecting, and working on small engines. He had a love for his classic cars and always reminisced about the ones he owned.
John will be laid to rest beside his father, his brother, and his paternal grandparents at the Warrenton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 28 at 10am until a memorial service begins at 11am at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton. Associate Pastor Doug Harris will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at https://heartlandhospicefund.org/, or by sending a check to P. O. Box 10086
Toledo, OH 43699-0086.
