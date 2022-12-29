John Warren Hamill, age 87, of Warrenton, VA passed peacefully on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022, at Haymarket Hospital. He was born in New York City, New York on May 15th, 1935, son of the late, John & Ritchie Hamill.
John graduated from Penn State University with a degree in education and was a member of the Chi Phi Fraternity. He later earned a master’s degree in science and education from Virginia Tech University. John lived most of his time in Manassas while teaching and coaching in Arlington County public schools. Being very service oriented John served as a former president of the Manassas Rotary Club, as well as a former chairman of Manassas Parks and Recreation. He was also a member of the Selective Service System. John had many other endeavors as well including coaching Manassas boys’ and girls’ soccer.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kirsten Hamill; four children, Karen Pearce & her husband, Dave of Alexandria, Virginia; Michelle Bradley & her husband, Bill of Norwalk, CT, John A. Hamill & his wife, Linda of Sydney, Australia and Derek W. Hamill & his wife, Kathy of Nokesville, VA; and eight grandchildren, David, Madison, Ashton, Michaela, Jack, Elizabeth, Drake, and Devon.
Service and interment private. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Youth for Tomorrow
