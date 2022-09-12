John Urban Perry, age 94, a former resident of Warrenton, VA passed away in Pomona, CA and had moved to be with his daughter. A member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Warrenton, VA.
John was born in Providence, RI where he lived and worked until his retirement when he relocated to VA. John was the youngest of ten children born to John and Catherine Perry. John was predeceased by his wife in 2021. Beverly Ann Perry and a grandson, Adam Perry. Survived by his two sons, John Andrew Perry of Rhode Island and James Michael Perry Haymarket, VA; his daughter, Michelle Marie Sohns of Chino Hills, CA; A sister, Irene Gelardi; Grandchildren, Christopher Perry San Antonio, TX, Alyssa Perry Cranston, RI, Kirsten Hapsas Corona, CA, Charissa West of Gainesville, VA and Robert Perry of Haymarket, VA; thirteen great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:00am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church 271 Winchester St. Warrenton, VA. A burial will follow at Little Georgetown Cemetery, Broad Run, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA. online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
