John T. Andrews, 78, passed away on August 11, 2021. He was born on March 11, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to the late Mary Helene (Hrichison) and John T. Andrews Sr.
He was always quick with the "Dad Joke", (I swear he invented it) and he always wanted to make you smile. He loved and cared about everyone he met, always seeking the best in them. As a Coach and a Father, on the ride home after a game, he would always ask two questions.
1. Did you try your hardest?
2. Did you have fun?
That's all he cared about, no matter what it was – do your best and have fun. And that's how he lived his life. Always working hard to provide for his family, and always making sure we had fun.
He would always say "Making Memories!" And those are what will last a lifetime for us. If he ever "picked" on you, he would always give you a sly wink and say, "I only pick on the ones I like."
One of his last jobs was helping disadvantaged and challenged individuals find employment and encouraging independence. No matter the situation, he always exuded a positive outlook and it showed in the shining results of his efforts. To this day, clients still call excited to share their progress and news with him.
Always working hard. Always having fun. That’s our Dad.
In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by his son, Mark Andrews.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn E. (Froning) Andrews; children, Greg Andrews and wife, Andrea, Christine McEntee and husband, James; grandchildren, Morgan & Mason Andrews.
John wanted to help not just people he knew, but anyone. To honor and remember him, we are collecting donations for the Parkinson’s Foundation in the hopes that they can find a cure for Parkinson's. He wanted other families to be able to enjoy each other just a bit longer — Making Memories.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.johntandrews.com.
