John Stanford Leffen, Jr (78) USMC ret. of Marshall, Virginia died on Friday,June 25 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his parents, John S. Leffen of Joplin, Missouri and Collette Carter of Cambridge, Massachusetts. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Hildegarde Charbonnet, three daughters Allise Pelham(Sam)of San Clemente, California, Coco Jacobs (Jon) of Marshall, Virginia, Leslie Rohan (Andrew) of St. Louis, Missouri, seven grandsons and two granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Semper Fi Fund. Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home fo Marshall, VA.
