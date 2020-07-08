John Sherman McCarty, 77, of Catlett died July 2, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Hillsboro, WV to the late Ellis Harrell McCarty and Zela Lillian McMillion McCarty.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years Ann Marie Boone McCarty; and children Shawn Ellis McCarty (Connie) of Bealeton; John S. McCarty Jr. (Sherry) of Catlett; James Allen Christiansen of Manassas; Debra Pavan- Peterman (Larry)of Nokesville; brothers Louis ( Barbara)and Harrell McCarty (Marian) as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a son Robert Charles Christiansen.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hartland Hospice of Warrenton and Cornerstone Baptist Caregivers group.
