John Roosevelt Jackson, Jr., 68 of Culpeper, VA passed away on December 30, 2022, at Culpeper Health & Rehabilitation Center. He was born on March 5, 1954, in Virginia to John Roosevelt Jackson, Sr. and Winnie Mudd Jackson.
John will always be remembered as a loving man who was very giving. He was a loyal employee with Aero Jet for 40 years.
Left to cherish John’s memory are his loving friend, Latish Washington and her four daughters whom he raised as his own: Nyasia, Lourdes, Jaiden and Jameri. He is also survived by his brother, Ricky Jackson (Rosie) of Maryland, and adopted sisters, Linda Jackson, Amy Moore, and Marie Jackson, as well as a host of cousins, nieces & nephews, and friends.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com
