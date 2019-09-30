John Robert Knight, Sr., age 90, passed peacefully on Friday, September 27th, 2019 at Homewood at in Frederick, MD. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut on July 13th, 1929, son of the late, John J. & Ubaldina (Solani) Knight.
John joined the Navy right out of High School. He worked his way up through the ranks, being commissioned as an officer, and receiving a Bachelor and Masters degrees in Business and Hospital Administration. After serving for 31 years his career continued by working for Washington Hospital Center, Caci, and Atlantic Research to name a few. He enjoyed travel, cooking, and Italian food. John had many fine qualities, love of family, people, generosity and most endearing was his sense of humor.
John is survived by his wife, Gloria Silvestri Knight of Frederick, MD; four children, John R. Knight, Jr. & his wife, Sandy of Lake Tahoe, NV, Diane Atchley & her husband, Glenn of Clearwater, FL, Craig Knight & his wife, Donna of Urbana, MD and Karen Perry & her husband, Gary of Frederick, MD; two brothers, Edward Knight & his wife, Mary Lou of Connecticut and Jim Knight & his wife, Chris of Naples, FL; and many grandchildren & great grandchildren, Nieces & Nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by, two siblings, Donald Knight & his wife, Claudette and Marie Knight Jennett.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Friday, October 4th from 6 to 8 pm. A mass of Christian burial will be offered on Saturday, October 5th at 11 am at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street in Warrenton, VA. Interment private.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Evangelist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.