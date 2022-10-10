John Parker Brown, age 90, passed peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, October 8th, 2022, at his home in Warrenton, VA. He was born on July 27th, 1932, in Oswego, New York, son of the late, John & Lillian Brown.
John spent his life serving his country in the Army and with the US Government. He lived and worked all over the world, finally settling in Warrenton in 1982. He retired from the Warrenton Training Center as deputy Director in 1986 after an illustrious career.
John’s life revolved around his family and his love for the Lord. He was the happiest when spending time with his children and especially his grandchildren. John dedicated his life to his family, teaching them love, devotion and kindness. He was everyone’s biggest supporter, never missing his children's events growing up and later in life his grandchildren’s events. He was known to all who loved him as the “Pa.” John loved the Lord and was a faithful servant of the Lord all his life.
John is survived by two daughters, Rachel Good of Remington, VA and Claire Sheffield & her husband, Sean of North Port, FL; two sisters, Ann Carroll of Oak Forest, IL and Peggy Tucker of Jacksonville, AR; and four grandchildren, Ashley Hawes & her husband, Ethan, Allyson Good, and Parker & Cole Sheffield. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, October 13th, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 14th, 2022, 10:00 am, at Warrenton Presbyterian Church, 91 Main St., Warrenton, VA 20186. Interment Warrenton cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Catherine Cox Scholarship fund, c/o Warrenton Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.