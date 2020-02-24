John P. Wilhelm I, 79, most beloved husband, most adored father and grandfather was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on February 21,2020.
After serving gallantly in the United States Air Force for 27 years, he retired and became a teacher in Fauquier County Public Schools, where he was fondly referred to as "Mr. Willy."
Married for fifty-four years, he leaves behind his beloved wife, Barbara, two children, John Wilhelm and Tracy Yoder and four grandchildren.
John loved God fiercely, served men humbly and lived a life of great dignity.
Viewing will be held Thursday, February 27th from 5:30pm- 7:30pm Celebration of Life: Friday, February 28th at 11 am. Both services held at the Worship Center: 19227 Gleesdville Road, Leesburg, VA 20175.
