On Saturday, March 28, 2020, John Murle Oddenino of Marshall, VA, loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 60. He died peacefully at his home surrounded by family after a valiant fight with pancreatic cancer.
John was born February 13, 1960, in Washington, DC. He was the sixth of seven children born to Charles L. and Kathern Heskett Oddenino. He grew up in Arlington, VA, with his sisters Gloria, Lynn, Sarah, and Diana, and brother Chuck.
After attending Washington-Lee and Woodlawn High Schools, John started working in construction in the late 1970’s. A master carpenter, he became a licensed general contractor and opened his own residential/commercial construction firm, Procraft Builders, and worked on projects throughout the DC Metro area for over 30 years.
By a lucky stroke of fate in his early 20s, John would again run into Adair Whitehouse, a vivacious blonde from his ninth-grade Spanish class. From that moment on, the love story and the dance never ended. They married in 1984, began a family, and moved to Marshall, VA, to enjoy the tranquility of country living and raise their two children, Natalie and Evan. As his children grew, John spent hours coaching and cheering them on at school and sporting events. John loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing golf, and spending time with his family. He always had a truck and a dog (now Tara). No matter what he did or where he went, he made fast friends.
John enjoyed traveling and, through the years, he and Adair often ran off to a warm spot in the winter or a cool spot in the summer. His happiest times were with his family and friends, on the links, or on a boat with a line in the water. His easy-going charm and big lopsided grin will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by younger brother William Joseph, daughter Nicole Devon, brother-in-law John Moren, and niece Lauren Tate.
He is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Adair Whitehouse Oddenino; daughter, Natalie O’Laughlin (Pat), son, Evan Oddenino, and his granddaughter, Kennedy Adair; his siblings, Gloria Moren, Lynn Oddenino (Jim Hackney), Sarah Oddenino-Tate (Steve Tate), Charles “Chuck” Oddenino (Anne Knipper), Diana Oddenino (Jonathan Moss); stepmother Johnsie Oddenino and stepbrother Bart Garrott (Sue); his in-laws, Edith McCarthy (Pat), Jeff Whitehouse (Ben), and Joe Whitehouse (Schelli); and a loving community of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on April 10. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this year.
In lieu of flowers, John’s family asks that you consider donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).
