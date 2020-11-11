John M. Ritter II
1934-2020
John Meredith Ritter II of Warrenton passed away peacefully on November 7th. He was born August 19, 1934 in Confluence, Pennsylvania to John Meredith and Louise Frantz Ritter. After making homes in Florida and New York, John moved his family to Warrenton in 1973. His brother Dr. Carl Ritter and his sister Jane Howe Ritter preceded him in death.
John attended the University of Florida and the University of South Florida and graduated from St. Petersburg College. He served in the United States Coast Guard (1952-1954) and the United States Army (1954-1956). An engineer, he worked for Sperry Rand Corporation in Clearwater, Florida from 1958-1968 and for IBM in Owego, New York and Manassas, Virginia from 1968 until he retired in 1992. John was an active member of the Warrenton Lions Club for many years. During retirement, he enjoyed taking long walks, mowing grass, working puzzles, reading histories and mysteries, cooking and watching sports.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Sonia Shelton Ritter; his daughter Paula Ritter Ray and his son-in-law Lyle; his son David Paul Ritter and his daughter-in-law Kim; and his three grandchildren—Alex Ritter, Nicholas Ray and Lauren Ray. He is also survived by his niece Kristen Howe Kuikahi and his nephews James Howe, Kenneth Howe and Alan Ritter.
Service and interment will be private.
Because John was an avid reader, donations in his memory can be made to the Fauquier County Public Library. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
