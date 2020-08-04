On Sunday, August 2, 2020, John Lee Oliver, Jr. of Bealeton, VA passed away at Fauquier Hospital. John was born to the late John Lee Oliver, Sr. and Dorothy Creel Oliver on November 24, 1945 in Warrenton, VA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Joan Bywaters Oliver. He is survived by his loving friend, Patricia Miller of Culpeper, VA; his daughter, Stephanie Oliver and her husband, Dennis Caspar of Burke, VA and his son, John Lee Oliver, III (JT) and his wife, Sarah Davis of Richmond, VA; a brother, Larry K. Oliver, Sr. and his wife Donna Oliver of Amissville, VA; and three grandchildren, Jason L. Turner and Luke W. Turner of Burke, VA and Jackson D. Davis of Richmond, VA. John retired as a M&R Tech with Columbia Gas of Virginia after of 40 years of dedicated service. He was a dedicated member of the Remington Baptist Church. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Amissville United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Rev. David Blevins. Pallbearers will be Larry Oliver, Jr., Jerry Schmidt, Doug Bywaters, David Bywaters, Ricky Bywaters and Randy Sheads.
The family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Remington Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 159, Remington, VA 22734.
