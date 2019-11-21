John Joseph McGahan, Jr., age 31, passed away on October 31, 2019 in Bealeton, VA. He was a highly skilled carpenter and electrician and will be sorely missed by family and friends. He is survived by his daughter, Jordan Elizabeth McGahan; parents John J. McGahan (Anne) of Remington, VA and Sandra Lynn McGahan (Marton) of Bealeton, VA, Three brothers, James Cobb (sons Michael and Chance) of Warrenton, Timothy McGahan of Bealeton, Garrett McGahan (Son Julian) of Bealeton, VA and uncles, aunts, and cousins. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, November 16th, 4-6pm at Bethel United Methodist Church, Warrenton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. Online condolences can be made at: moserfuneralhome.com
