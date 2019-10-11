John James Gossage, 97, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Dolly (Bible) Gossage. Mr. Gossage is survived by his two daughters: Connie Herzig and Nancy Gossage. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Pierce Funeral Home where Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Capital Caring Hospice, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, Virginia 22042 or Vitas Hospice, 9625 Surveyor Court, Suite 320, Manassas, Virginia 20110 Condolences may be sent to www.Piercefh.com
