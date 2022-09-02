John “Jack” Selby, from Bealeton, VA, was taken from us too soon on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
He was preceded in death by this parents Harold R Selby and Lucille Selby. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Sharon Selby, daughters Nikki Selby Thomas (Wylie), Cynthia Kirkland and Amy Allison (Jerry), grandchildren Jason Kirkland, Justin Kirkland, Jessica Newman (Barrie), Brandon Allison, Morgan Allison and great grandchildren Kennedy Grace Newman and Barrie Lennox Newman, sister Debra Clark, nephew Jim Clark (Shane) and niece Kylie. Jack is also survived by many additional family and friends.
Jack was born on March 20, 1945, in Warrenton, Virginia and grew up in Fairfax County, VA. After graduating high school, Jack joined the Navy in October 1964 and served in the Vietnam War until he received an honorable discharge in December 1968. Upon leaving the Navy, Jack started a career as an Air Traffic Controller which resulted in cementing 40+ years of friendships with his PATCO brothers and sisters. After leaving the FAA, Jack worked in several different industries up until his retirement.
After just several months of retirement, Jack made the decision to start a new career as a Fauquier County school bus driver. This newfound career brought so much joy to Jack. He looked forward to seeing his students every day and maintaining those relationships as they progressed through their school years. The impact that he made on so many of his colleagues and children is beyond measurable.
Jack was an avid motorcycle rider and could often be found riding in charity rides that supported Veterans or children’s organization. Jack was also a member of the Mount Carmel Masonic Lodge where he was again able to help give back too many of the organizations, he so deeply believed in. He believed that supporting people was the best way he could make a difference and everyone that knew him, would agree.
Jack made such a positive impact on so many people’s lives. He never met a stranger that did not instantly become a friend. He was a bright shining light in a troubled world, and we are all better people for having him in our lives.
Services for Jack will be held at Moser Funeral Home, in Warrenton, VA on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11am.
Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.
