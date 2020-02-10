John Harry Spearman (age 80) of Broad Run, Virginia died on Friday February 7, 2020 in Gainesville, Virginia. He was born August 4, 1939 in Minnesota to the late Harry Spearman and Maryanne Code Spearman.
John is survived by his children William Spearman, Cheryl Nathanson and Barbara Miller
The family is will be having a private ceremony and is grateful for the condolences.
