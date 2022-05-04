John Griffin passed away on April 29, 2022 at the age of 99. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara and his son, Jack.
John was born in Clifton Springs, N.Y. on February 18, 1923 and was one of five children. He attended Geneva High School in Geneva, N.Y. and was an avid member of the football and lacrosse teams. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.
During the 2nd World War, John served with the 8th Air Force, 392nd bomber goup. He flew 19 missions over occupied Europe. He was awarded the Air Force Air Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters for meritorious achievement over enemy occupied Europe.
After resigning his commission, John attended Springfield College. In 1949 he married Barbara Pratt. He went on to be principal of Peck High School in Peck, Michigan. He was recommissioned during the Korean conflict and was assigned to the Strategic Air Command in Omaha, Nebraska. He is survived by his daughter, Claudia Hunt of Catlett, VA and was a loving and supportive grandfather to Sarah Hunt.
John went on to have a long career in education as a teacher of biology and physiology, and later as an assistant principal, first at Franklin High School and later at Needham High School. His passion was in his role coaching football and lacrosse.
John made friends wherever he went ready with a smile and time for a “chat”. He was a man of service and unshakable conviction. He was a man of integrity and honor who will be deeply missed by his family, friends, former students and team players.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Flowers may be sent to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester St., Warrenton, VA 20186.
Memorial donations, in John’s name, may be made to either St. Labre Indian School, www.stlabre.org/ways-to-give/ or to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School, www.stbonaventuremission.org/give/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.