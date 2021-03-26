John Edwin Verts, Sr., 91 of Bumpass, Virginia formerly of Warrenton passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born to the late James O. Verts and Connie Verts. John served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a horse trainer. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Sayre Verts and a daughter Lorraine Sabina Verts.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.
John is survived by his four children, Diana Cubbage , John Verts, Jr., and Linda Walls all of Virginia; Barbara Verts of Illinois and sisters Peggy Fletcher of Marshall, VA and Barbara Verts of Maryland; a brother, Charles Verts of Florida; and sixteen grandchildren.
A Funeral will take place on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, Virginia, 20186 with Rev. Frank Fishback officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Interment will follow at Little Georgetown Cemetery, 5100 Trapp Branch Road, Broad Run, Virginia, 20137.
Online condolences may be given at www.moserfuneralhome.com
