John Edward Welch was the son of the late Edward L. Welch and Belle Baker. Siblings included: Ethel, Viola, Garland, Estelle, Hubert, Herbert, Ruth, & Thomas.
John married Shirley Mae Fulton on June 19, 1954. John, Shirley, and their four children resided in Woodbridge, VA. Upon his retirement in 1993, John and Shirley relocated to Hume.
John was a member of the Steamfitters Local Union 602 for +50 years.
John was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; his son John Phillip Welch; his parents and siblings.
John is survived by his children: Chuck (Kathy), Marty (Terrie), Lori (George), and beloved niece Susan Ratcliff (Randy); ten grandchildren; 9.5 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and friends whom he dearly cherished as well as his long-time companion, Johanna Stafford of Pensacola, FL.
John leaves behind a great legacy and many cherished memories.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held on December 19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA.
