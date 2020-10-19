John Edward “Jack” Dunlop, Jr., 84 of Warrenton, VA passed away on October 15, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 14, 1936 in Somerville, Massachusetts a son of the late John E. Dunlop, Sr. and Catherine Powers Dunlop.
Jack was a graduated from Norwich University in 1958. He began his military service with the U. S. Army and retired as a Major. He then worked as a consultant with BDM and then worked for the Fauquier County Extension Office.
Active in his community, Jack was a member of the Bealeton-Remington Ru
ritan Club, Literacy Volunteers of Fauquier County and enjoyed service with Bethel Computers for Education repairing computers for use for educational purposes.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat Dunlop; his children, Catherine Starbird and James Douglas Dunlop both of Warrenton; his sister, Mary Catherine Dunlop, Saugus, MA; one grandchild, Austin Edward Starbird, III.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 10:00 AM at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Warrenton. Graveside services with military honors will be held on Monday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 PM at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.