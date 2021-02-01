John Douglas Wilson
September 8, 1949 – January 24, 2021
On Sunday, January 24, 2021, John “Doug” Wilson, a loving husband, brother, son and father of four children, passed away at the age of 71. Doug was born on September 8, 1949, in Worcester, MA to James and Ruth Wilson. He was drafted for the Vietnam War and served in the army 1969-1971. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 1975 with a master’s degree in Landscape Architecture. He served Prince William County as an engineer for 30 years. Outside of his profession, Doug served as the President of Ashland Bassets for seven years.
Doug loved to be silly around his kids, grill delicious food for others, and cheer on Virginia Tech sports. He cherished Rangeley, Maine as his second home and created many memories with his family cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, canoeing, sailing, and hosting lobster cookouts.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, James. He is survived by his mother Ruth; wife Virginia; his four children Kate, Alex, Gabrielle, and Sandrine; his grandchildren Cody and Hannah; his sisters Susan and Sally; his brother Jeff and sister-in-law Lisa; and several beloved nieces and nephews.
