John David South II, 52, of Locust Grove, Virginia, unexpectedly passed away on October 22, 2022. John and his wife were traveling to his late sisters’ funeral in Florida when they were involved in a tragic car accident. John was predeceased by his son Tyler South, father John South Sr., sister Kelli Jo Carpenter and his grandparents Donald and Alice Trenum. John was survived by his wife Donna South, children Carly South (Kyle), Nathanael South (Haley), Cheyenne Fowler, Zachary Fowler (Kristen), grandchildren Westin, Willow, Maleigha, Messiah, Myles, Paige and Jase. His mother Sylvia Trenum, bonus mother Kathleen South, sisters Kristina Adams (David), Crystal Charles (Winston), Alicia Johnson (Samuel), Leah South, brother Mike South (Holly), 15 nieces and nephews, 5 great nieces and nephews, and many aunt, uncles, and cousins. John was born in Middletown Ohio on December 13, 1969 to John South Sr. and Sylvia Trenum. As John’s parents divorced, each remarried, and his family expanded greatly. He became the big brother to 6 siblings, he loved all his family deeply and equally. John lived in Virginia, Florida, Texas, and Ohio throughout his life, sharing his time with all of his family. John attended High School in Ohio where he married and became the father to his three beautiful children. In addition to his role as a father, husband, and provider he continued onto college receiving his Bachelor's Degree. John soon moved to Virginia permanently where began his 25 year career as the IT Manager for S W Rodgers Co Inc. John married his second wife Donna in 2010. Donna was the love of John’s life and a true partner. They both had loving relationships with each others’ children and families, they loved each as their own. Their relationship is a beautiful example of Godly marriage. To say John was talented is an understatement. John was blessed with many gifts and talents; he could do anything he set his mind to. John enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, playing drums, tinkering with cars or motors and photography. He was highly successful and relied upon in his IT career. However, his greatest gift was the ability to make everyone laugh. Even though he never wanted to be the center of attention, his comedic personality would light up the room. Anyone who knew John couldn’t help but to be charmed by him. He always had a smile and joke, which he usually couldn’t finish before laughing himself. When he wasn’t cracking jokes John could be found outdoors. Whether it was trail-riding, taking photos or hunting down Bigfoot, basking in nature was his favorite place to be. John was a loving father, husband, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew, and more. He avoided confrontation but would always stand up for what he believed was right. He did not know a stranger and when he spoke to you he never made you feel less than the most important person in the room. John will be greatly missed by all who knew him. John's services will be held at Moser Funeral Home located at 233 Broadview Ave, Warrenton Va 20186 on November 5th, 2022. Visitation will be from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, service to follow. There will not be a graveside service as John wished to be cremated after his viewing. John was an outdoorsman and loved nature therefore, in lieu of flowers please send live plants. Other donations or gifts are appreciated and should be forwarded directly to John’s wife, Donna South.
