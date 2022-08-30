John Creel Asher, age 96, of Goldvein, VA passed peacefully in Warrenton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022. He was born in Center Point, West Virginia on May 16th, 1926, son of the late Creel & Flossie Asher.
John graduated from Doddridge County High School in 1944 and enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps (USAF) where he served during World War II as a tail gunner in B-17 ‘Flying Fortress’ bombers, 338th Bomber Squadron, 96th Bomber Group in the European theatre. After the war, John attended West Virginia University, graduating with a History & Political Science degree. He then moved to Washington D.C. where he met the love of his life, Enid Louise Tomlinson. They were married on March 29th, 1947. After several years working for GM, John took a job with GEICO, where he worked for 38 years from 1959 until his retirement in 1997.
John’s hobbies included fly fishing, gardening and supporting social justice. He loved all animals and people he met. His favorite place was the Margaree River in Nova Scotia, Canada. He retreated there many years at the Heart of Harts lodging, sharing lives with so many fishing friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Vista Wandalee Asher; grandmother, Rosa Lee Asher and grandfather, Hiram J. Asher.
John and Enid did not have any children and they requested there be no funeral. Please, celebrate his life by doing something nice for someone else.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local SPCA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
