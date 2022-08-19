John Calvin Metz, 78, of Rixeyville, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born May 17, 1944 in Moscow, Maryland to the late John B. and Freda L. Metz.
John was a member of Alum Springs Baptist Church. He moved to Virginia in 1952 and was the owner of Booze Plumbing until his retirement in 2021. He spent 7 years in the National Guard, and was an avid Redskins fan.
John is survived by his wife, Marsha Metz; five children, Julie (JR), John D., Alison, Kristy (Paul), and Kasey (Stacy); twelve grandchildren, Megan, Amy, Ashley, Cheyenne, Sierra, Nick, Jr., Kaleb, Kiki, Stacey, Keyaira, Jaelynn, and Kaiden; six great grandchildren, Maddox, Rylee, Daveyon, Skylee, Kamari, and Kalie; one sister, Judy Collins; and his Bassett Hound, Sadee.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by two siblings, Noah Metz and Barbara Crouch.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Alum Springs Baptist Church, 11058 Dutch Hollow Rd, Culpeper, VA 22701 with Pastor Ron Young officiating. The family will begin receiving friends at 10:30 a.m.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to Alum Springs Baptist Church or to St. Jude at https://stjude.org/donate An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
