John Bentley Champion, Jr, age 66, passed away July 14, 2021 at Capital Caring Alder Center after a long and tiresome battle with COPD. John is preceded in death by his parents John Bentley Champion, Sr., and Leona Elizabeth Bostian Champion.He is survived by his daughters, Melinda Champion Hale of Springfield, VA and Amanda Champion, of Reston, VA, his former wife and caretaker, Susan (Kathy) Champion of Springfield VA, sisters; Margret (Jo) Champion Teal of The Rock, GA, Gladys (Pat) Champion Holley of Perry, GA, Gayleen Champion Middleton of Macon, GA, and his brother Jeffery Champion of Perry, GA, two granddaughters Shelby and McKenna Hale, and two grandsons Braeden and Connor Hale, as well as many nieces and nephews.Born in Macon, Georgia, April 10, 1955, John developed a love for tractors and farming at a young age. After moving to Northern Virginia with his wife and young daughter, his love for the country life lead him to move to Warrenton, Virginia in 1992. It was there he began to collect antique farm equipment, became a horse and mule owner, and participated in farming shows and demonstrations. If you knew John, you knew you could always find him in the garage, the barn, or around the property working on the never ending list of projects, and he was never without his trusty cup of coffee. John often enlisted his daughters to help in the fulfillment of his dream to be a farmer. They served as assistant hay bailers, fence post diggers, end even an occasional “mule” driving the tractor so John could learn how to use his antique horse drawn farm equipment. As of late, his favorite pastime included a newfound love of tractor videos on “the you tube” (YouTube) and watching old westerns. He loved being surrounded by his family and laughing, telling jokes, and old stories form his childhood. He will be greatly missed.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the COPD Foundation (copdfoundation.org). A private family celebration will be held in Georgia.
