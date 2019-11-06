John Allen Brown, a long time Fauquier resident and most recent Colonial Beach resident passed on November 2nd, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital, Fredericksburg VA. He was a painting contractor and Owner of Browns Decorating Co for more than 40 years. John was also a former member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Warrenton VA.
He was Predeceased by his parents, Mosby Jackson Brown and Agnes Naomi Brown; a brother, Mosby Jackson Brown Jr, a sister; Helen Louise Thorpe, Brother in law; Irving Thorpe and a grandson; Robert Knickelbein. John is survived by his wife, Nancy E Brown, four children, Terri Korta, John Shanahan, Michael Jackson Brown and Russell Edward Brown; 2 Step children, William B Bayne Jr and Jacquelyn Annette Bayne; eleven grandchildren, Madison and Nicholas Korta, John Brown, Tessa Knickelbein, Charlie Brown, Elaine Bayne, Olivia Ceccato Bayne, Allison Bayne, Ekaterina “Nicole” Smirnov, Ryan Johnson and Natalie Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6:30pm to 9:00pm at Crystal City Sports Pub 529 23rd St. South 2nd flr. Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA. Online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
