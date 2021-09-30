John Alan Maxwell, 73 of Warrenton, VA passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Winchester Medical Center.
John was born in 1948 in Oklahoma City, OK to the late John Almus and Mary Josephine (Diamond) Maxwell. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science Degree. John worked and retired as Director of Manufacturing Engineering/Sr. Scientist. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Oklahoma City.
John married Norma E. Price on October 1, 1971 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
John is survived by his wife Norma; sons John Almus Maxwell of Columbia, MD and Cody A. Maxwell of Latham, Australia; grandchildren, Lizzy and Alice Beer-Maxwell of Columbia, MD and Kaia and Willow Maxwell of Latham, Australia.
All services for John will be private with a Celebration of Life in the near future.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following charities: Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.