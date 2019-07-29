Johanna Louise Spadafora 61, of Marshall, Virginia passed away on July 26, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Spadafora was born on December 5, 1957 in Rome, New York, a daughter of the late Earl Robert Matthews and Barbara O. Osberg.
She is survived by her husband Joseph Spadafora; son Joshua Spadafora; Sister Lezlie Gregory and brother in law Robert Gregory.
Moser Funeral Home is handling arrangements .
