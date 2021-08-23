Joanne Fishback Glascock, 88, of Berryville, Virginia died Wednesday, August 18, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Glascock was born September 8, 1932 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Bedford Fishback and Emily Duncan Fishback.
She was a bookkeeper with Allen Studio in Middleburg for over 25 years.
She was member of Long Branch Baptist Church in Halfway, Virginia where she served as a deacon. She was the first president of Seven Loaves Food Bank in Middleburg serving 9 years in that position.
She was married to the late Chester Allen Glascock who died on April 7, 2017.
Surviving are a daughter, Emily Jean Glascock Phelps of Augusta, WV; a granddaughter, Heather Cecco of Malvern, PA; a grandson, Andrew Phelps of Pine Knoll Shores, NC; and six great-grandchildren.
A son, Ronald Allen Glascock, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 P. M. Sunday, September 5, 2021 in Marshall Cemetery, Marshall, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Long Branch Baptist Church, P O Box 289, The Plains, VA 20198 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
