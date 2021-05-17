Joanna Farra

Born to Giovanni and Michelina DiCroce, Joanna grew up on New York's Long Island with an older sister and two brothers who predeceased her. She attended Lawrence High School and State University Teachers College at Potsdam, New York. She later moved to Saratoga Springs, New York to raise a family with husband Ron. The couple enjoyed a happy and fulfilling marriage for 64+ years.
Joanna was befriended and loved by all she met. She was the mother of five children, and grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Throughout her adult life, she participated in a wide variety of athletic activities including biking, canoeing, kayaking, swimming and skiing. She was active in music and other cultural events including church choirs.
Joanna is survived by her husband Ronald Farra, daughters Kathleen Palermo of Chantilly Virginia, Eileen Gallant of Shrewsbury Massachusetts, Christine Kiracofe of Bridgewater Virginia, sons Michael Farra of Hollywood Florida, John Farra of Heber City Utah, 10 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
