JoAnn Peterson, age 83, a resident of Broad Run, VA passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on August 17, 2020. She was a devoted wife and mother. She recently celebrated her 63rdwedding anniversary with her loving husband Ray. She is predeceased by her grandson, Jamie MacMahon and sister, Bettye Joyce Calkins; survived by her husband, Ray Aldin Peterson, Jr. of Broad Run, VA; three children, a daughter, Tracie MacMahon of Broad Run, VA; two sons, Ray " Pete" Peterson of York, PA and John Peterson of Sydney, Australia; five grandchildren, Ashley Peterson, Melissa Matthews, Courtney Herr, Chakrit Peterson and Katie MacMahon. She was an active member of Warrenton United Methodist Church and loved to spend time with her family and friends. JoAnn’s family will be having a private service for her this weekend.
Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home Warrenton, VA, 540-347-3431, online condolences can be made at:moserfuneralhome.com
