Joann Monteleone
Myrtle Beach
Joann Monteleone, 54, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021 at Embrace Hospice with her loving family. She was born June 29, 1966 in Huntington, NY, a daughter of John Munno and the late Lois Boyle Munno.
Mrs. Monteleone is survived by her husband, Douglas Brian Monteleone, Sr.; children, Douglas Brian Monteleone, Jr. and Jessica Nicole Monteleone; siblings, John Munno, Jr., Eddie Munno, Denise Munno and Lori Snyder; grandchild, Aria Harrison Monteleone; mother-in-law, Mahala Monteleone and many other family and friends.
Joann served for many years as a Special Education Teachers assistant in Virginia, during which time she left a lifelong impact on her co-workers and students alike with her contagious smile, and compassionate heart. Joann was well known as “mom” to more than just her children – as she welcomed all of her children’s friends, friends’ children, and students as her own family with open arms. Joann was a member of the Sons of Italy – 2868 in South Carolina. She will be dearly missed by everybody whose lives she has touched throughout her life.
A Memorial Service in South Carolina will be held 10am Saturday, April 17, 2021 at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Garden City.
The reading of the Eulogy will begin at 9:30am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Michaels Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Ave, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576.
A Memorial Service in Virginia will be held 1pm Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Warrenton Fire Department in Fauquier County, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Special Education Department, Greenville Elementary School in VA., 7389 Adacemic Ave, Nokesville, VA 20181.
watsonfuneralservices.com
Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
