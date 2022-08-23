Joann Laurents Newman, known to most people as “Jody,” passed away Friday, August 12th, 2022 at her home in Warrenton, Virginia.
She leaves her daughter Joy Arteaga, two grandchildren, Matias Andres and Viviana Hope, her son-in-law Andres, whom she thought of as a son, her “daughter” Lili, her brother Robert Laurents (Joan), her former husband Robert Newman, as well as her life partner of many years, Gene Harwell.
Jody was born in Columbus, Ohio, on February 19, 1947. Because her father was in the Air Force, she traveled the world, finally settling in Virginia at the age of 10. She attended American University, graduating Magna cum Laude, while working part-time at various jobs in counseling and retail. The job she loved most was that of a crisis intervention counselor for youths aged 11-17.
After college, Jody went to work for the federal government and rose through the ranks as a criminal investigator, Special Agent in Charge, Regional Inspector General, and ultimately a Deputy Inspector General for Investigations. She worked for various Federal Departments, including The Department of Commerce, The State Department, and the Small Business Administration. She was known for her lectures on Ethics in Government that she gave on a regular basis.
Jody left her lucrative government career to care for her daughter Joy who had lyme disease. Joy says that the best day of her early life was when her mom retired, and Jody relished this time that she spent with her daughter. When Joy was a junior in high school another girl came into their lives - an exchange student from Brazil named Lili who became a part of their family, calling Jody “Mom.” Jody loved kids, so she always welcomed Joy’s friends as well as several other exchange students into her home.
Jody had an inquiring mind that led her to immerse herself in every new interest, reading and researching in depth. She was an avid reader. She had an adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors and spending time in nature with friends and family. She and Joy loved cooking together and creating new recipes for family and friends. Jody and Gene enjoyed traveling and explored many interesting places together over the years. More recently, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Jody is preceded in death by her parents, Joann and Robert Laurents of Fairfax County, Virginia. Besides her family, Jody had many close friends who will miss her dearly.
At Jody’s request there will be no funeral. The family asks that you do not send flowers, but give donations in Jody’s name to The Believe Big Institute of Health, a non-profit organization located at 11350 McCormick Road, Executive Plaza 1, Suite 100, Hunt Valley, Maryland. Believe Big is bridging the gap between conventional and alternative medicine in cancer care, funding clinical trials and providing support to those with cancer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.