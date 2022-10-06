Joan Shirley Poston Bohon, 85 of Warrenton, VA passed away on October 2, 2022 at Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on October 12, 1936 a daughter of the late Sidney Tyler Poston and Rosa Johnson Broy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Archie Claybrook Bohon; and siblings, Robert Broy, Louis Broy, Donald Broy and Jerry Broy.
Joan was a former employee at Marshall National Bank and from Carson Associates. She was a member of Warrenton United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy Keyser (Paul) Soto and Vickie Keyser Hirt; three sisters, Sandra Broy Wilt, Gail Broy Alexander, Gloria Broy and one brother, Warren Broy; and two grandchildren, Daniel Matthew Hirt and Ashley Kathryn Hirt.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10:30 AM until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Marshall Cemetery.
