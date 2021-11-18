Joan Poland Miller, 85 of Bealeton, VA passed away on Nov. 16, 2021 at Our Father’s House, Culpeper.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1936 a daughter of the late Russell R. Poland and Vivian Pearson Poland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Miller; her sister, Rosalind Turner and her brother, Tom Poland.
Mrs. Miller retired from the Warrenton Training Center.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Melanie) Miller of Bealeton and Julie (Dwayne) Higdon, Rixeyville, VA; two brothers, Dwight Poland of Montross, VA and Frank Poland of Bealeton; and four grandchildren, Sallie Melcher, Jeffrey Miller, Tucker Higdon and Garrett Higdon.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 3-5 PM at Moser Funeral Home, Warrenton where funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Midland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
