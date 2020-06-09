Joan Louise Davidson (Barlow) age 64 passed away on May 29, 2020. Joan was born July 22, 1955 in Middletown, New York to Helen and LeRoy Barlow, she was their only child. Joan lived in Otisville, NY and attended Minisink High School, after graduation she attended Virginia Tech where she received a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Science. It was at Tech in the spring of 1976 that she met her future husband Alan. They were married May 30, 1981 and have one son, Brian he is Joan’s pride and joy. Joan worked as both a lab technician and a technical writer at Hazelton Research Laboratories, and as a technical writer for Atlantic Research Corp. before becoming a stay at home Mom.While Joan had many interests, it was the love of animals that was her passion, especially horses. The love of horses started early in her childhood in NY with her first horse Princess. Over the years she owned, bred, boarded and trained many horses at her farm in Orlean, Va. While it was a lot of work she loved every aspect of horses, and performed most of the hard work herself. Joan had a great smile and laugh, she made friends easily and kept close friends from almost every aspect of her life, she will be missed by many. Joan loved our Orlean community and all the amazing friends and neighbors; she always knew this area was where she belonged. Joan was preceded in death by her mother Helen and father Roy and is survived by her husband Alan and son Brian. She has one living Aunt (Lorraine) in New York and numerous cousins in New York and Florida.Due to Covid-19 virus there will not be any services or celebration of life at this time. Donations may be made in Joan’s name to The National Brain Tumor Society, American Brain Tumor Association or to CaringBridge.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.